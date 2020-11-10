Angry John Lennon letter will be auctioned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A music fan thought John Lennon sounded hopeless on his “Imagine” album in 1971 and wrote to him about his Christian faith.

Lennon wrote back, chewing him out. Lennon’s letter is now for sale.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tom Bonfield of Lexington wrote the letter and said in a 1993 statement that he wanted to share his “religious beliefs in an uplifting and non-threatening manner.”

Lennon wrote back in a letter dated Oct. 1, 1971, “Listen, Brother, why don’t you Jesus Freaks get off people’s backs?”

Lennon also sent a book of matches in response to Bonfield sending a religious tract.

RR Auction estimates the letter will sell for as much as $35,000 when it is auctioned on Thursday.

