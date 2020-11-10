Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities including Gatesville High School’s football playoff game Friday night against Carthage in Athens, Superintendent Barrett Pollard announced in a video message to parents Tuesday.

After recording just 17 cases of the virus, 12 involving students and five involving staff, since classes resumed on Aug, 13, the district now has 31 active cases, 17 of them at the high school, 11 of which involve students.

Multiple football players and coaches have had close contact with those who’ve tested positive and have to quarantine, he said.

Schools will be open Wednesday, but the annual Veterans Day program has been canceled.

All schools will be closed from Thursday through Monday and all staff members will work from home.

Thursday and Friday will be student and staff holidays that will be made up during the spring semester.

Monday will be a virtual learning day.

No meals will be provided Thursday through Monday.

“Everybody’s going to be at home,” he said.

Students return to campus next Tuesday, he said.

Please watch this important GISD update regarding covid in its entirety. It has information regarding upcoming schedule changes. Posted by Gatesville ISD on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.