Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

Marty has succumbed to ‘an unforeseen illness.’
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H....
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H. The black Maine coon cat, who has patrolled the Northeast's highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot, has died.(Source: (Source: Ryan Knapp/Mount Washington Observatory via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness,” Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.

“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.

“The summit feline tradition will continue,” the news release said.

Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teen found dead in vehicle at site of local town fair; mother faces murder charge
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise but spares pope
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law
McDonald's said it plans to test the McPlant, a meatless burger, in key markets in 2021.
McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
The surge in coronavirus cases reaches all across the country.
US reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases