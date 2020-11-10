Central Texas county suing outgoing sheriff

MARILN, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County is suing its outgoing Sheriff, Ricky Scaman, county officials confirmed Monday.

According to County Judge Jay Elliott, during Monday morning’s commissioner’s court meeting, they agreed to hire the law firm Haley & Olson to file civil litigation against the Sheriff in order to get needed records.

The records requested pertain to the Jail Commissary Account, Inmate Welfare Fund, Inmate Trust Account, and equipment inventory as required by law.

Elliott says Scaman “always had a reason why he couldn’t provide the information needed to be able to audit those accounts.”

Elliott says they have no reason to believe those accounts are off, however, they need to do an audit to be found in compliance by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“We need to get the account audited so we aren’t in non-compliance,” said Elliott.

TCJS has given them until Dec. 5 to make fixes, part of that, Elliott says, it a three-year commissary account audit.

He says the last time it was audited was in 2013.

“If we find something that looks illegal, it will be given to the Texas Attorney General’s Office,” said Elliott. “Good or bad, it will get handled.”

Commissioners also initiated lame duck spending restrictions; the sheriff can now only make purchases less than $99.99, and any overtime will have to be approved by commissioner’s court.

“We also want ensure a good inventory, both of all county equipment and for the entire sheriff’s office, and that it’s all accounted for, and if it’s not somewhere it is supposed to be, we will go pick it up,” said Elliott. “We need to ensure the guns and equipment we get through governmental programs are accounted for.”

“We’re just making sure the inventories are correct,” said Elliott.

They are also working towards making sure all deputy driving records are up-to-date.

“We need to make sure we all have the required information in everyone’s folders to make sure we are covered,” said Elliott. “We are just making sure that everything is set up so when the Sheriff-Elect comes in, we have most of the stuff taken care of that he would be worried about.”

Elliott said Chief Deputy Derick Johnson is in charge of ensuring that will happen.

