Cold Front Swings Through Today

After a stretch of warmer-than-normal days and nights, we have some changes coming to Central Texas as a cold front moves through. Unfortunately, today’s front won’t bring us a huge change in temperatures and won’t bring bring us much in the way of rain. Today’s front slowly sinks in during the morning hours and will bring us a 20% chance of a few isolated showers along it. Temperatures ahead of the front this morning will start out very warm in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. As the front moves through, south winds will turn northerly and skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will likely not take much of a hit as the front arrives and even if we do see temperatures fall a few degrees, we’re expecting temperatures to rebound quickly as late-day highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

The biggest chance you’ll notice from this front is that morning temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be sharply colder than where we’ve been but afternoon highs will still remain above normal. We’ll kick off Veterans Day Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s but ample sunshine will quickly warm temperatures back into the mid 70s. We’ll be back in the upper 40s Thursday morning with late-day highs rebounding back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next storm system is expected to move through this weekend giving us a 30% chance of rain Saturday and some breezy westerly winds. Temperatures will hove near 80° Friday and Saturday, but a midday cold front Sunday should drop temperatures to close out the weekend. This weekend’s front should bring us a more notable change to our temperatures as highs remain in the upper 60s and low 70s next Monday and Tuesday.

