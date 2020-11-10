State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; nearly 400 more confirmed here

(KWTX) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 11,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 10,865 of them new, which topped the one-day record of 10,791 new cases set on July 15.

In Central Texas, 392 more cases of the virus have been confirmed including almost 80 in Bell County and almost 120 in McLennan County, raising the regional total to 27,750.

New deaths were reported Tuesday in Bell, Falls and McLennan counties.

The Central Texas death toll may now be as high as 433, but according to state data Monday at least 416 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 104 Bell County residents; 14 Bosque County residents; 14 Coryell County residents, one more than the local count of 13; nine Falls County residents; five Freestone County residents; seven Hamilton County residents; 16 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 13 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 154 McLennan County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 165; nine Milam County residents; three Mills County residents; 34 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 40; four Robertson County residents, and five San Saba County residents.

The Gatesville ISD is temporarily closing campuses from Thursday through Monday and has canceled Gatesville High School’s football playoff game against Carthage because of a rising number of confirmed cases.

The Temple-Belton and Copperas Cove-Ellison games were also canceled Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting a total of 974,230 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the total 132,146 cases were active Tuesday and 826,116 patients have recovered.

At least 6,170 patients were hospitalized statewide, an increase of almost 70 from Monday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, more than 130 were hospitalized, a slight increase over Tuesday.

The statewide death toll rose by 94 Tuesday to 18,863.

More than 8.9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Report Date clinical positivity rate rose from 12.22% on Monday to 12.37% Tuesday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the county’s 104th death Tuesday, a Belton woman in her 30s.

The health district also reported 79 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 6,982.

Of the total, 630 cases were active Tuesday and 6,352 patients have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate rose slightly to 173.6 per 100,000 residents.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 7,009 cases Tuesday, an increase of 149.

State data also showed 104 deaths.

A spike in the incidence rate led health district officials to elevate the county’s COVID-19 threat level to Level 2, which is significant uncontrolled community transmission.

The county uses a four level color-coded chart to track the county’s threat level. Level 4 is the best-case scenario. It indicates minimal, controlled transmission. Level 1 is the worst-case scenario as it indicates severe, uncontrolled community transmission. For months Bell County has been at yellow level 3 for months but health officials said they’re seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Halloween weekend and have increased the threat level to an orange level 2. (KWTX)

“It’s happened several times and most notably over Memorial Day weekend,” said Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District.

“We’ve seen that if you have a big holiday where people gather, we can pretty quickly make the link about a week or ten days later,” she said.

According to the threat chart, the county’s current orange level 2 threat status means testing and contact-tracing capacities are likely sufficient and the healthcare system in the county is at or near surge.

In order for the county’s threat level to return to a yellow level 3, daily new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will have to steadily decrease or flatten for 14 days.

Friday’s Temple-Belton varsity football game was canceled Tuesday after the 12-6A District Executive Committee voted to allow each team to reschedule one game in response to the virus in the order the game was originally canceled. Belton first canceled its game against Harker Heights and as a result of the vote that’s the only game Belton can reschedule.

“Though we hoped to play the game this year, we stand behind this decision and applaud the safety efforts of all schools in our playing district,” Belton Superintendent Bobby Ott said Tuesday.

Thursday night’s varsity football game between Copperas Cove and Ellison was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Copperas Cove ISD.

“At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets online may request a refund using the Etix confirmation email sent to them. If you purchased a ticket at the Main Administration building, you may bring your ticket back for a refund,” the KISD said.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed eight active cases of the virus and a total of 153 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of nine involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed a total of 138 cases involving students and 158 involving staff since March 16 and 23 involving students and 11 involving staff in the past seven days. The district Tuesday reported one case involving an employee at Alice Douse Elementary; three cases involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one case involving a student at Haynes Elementary; one case involving a student at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; one case involving a student at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; one involving a student at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student at Venable Village Elementary; one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one case involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one case involving a student at Manor Middle School; five cases involving student and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; three involving students at Harker Heights High School; one involving an employee and one involving a student at the KISD Career Center, and five involving students and one involving an employee at Shoemaker High School.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed four cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one in administration and one in auxiliary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one case at High Point Elementary; three at Pirtrle Elementary; six cases at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School, and Four at Lake Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported another death from the virus Tuesday, an 86-year-old man, increasing the virus' toll in the county to 165.

State data showed 154 deaths.

The health district reported 119 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, none of which were from ongoing surge testing, increasing the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 11,408.

Of the total, 922 cases were active Tuesday and 10,321 patients have recovered.

Seventy two patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 11 of them on ventilators.

Fifty three of the 72 are McLennan County residents.

The most recent cases include two residents younger than 1; six residents who range in age from 6 to 10; 13 who range in age from 11 to 17; 27 who range in age from 18 to 25, seven who range in age from 26 to 29; 22 in their 30s; 12 in their 40s; 18 in their 50s, eight in their 60s; one whose age ranges from 75 to 79, and three who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 99 active cases Tuesday, an increase of 12 and the most reported since Oct. 16. Ninety of the cases involve students, four involve staff, seven involve faculty and one involves a contractor. Seventy cases have been confirmed in the past seven days for a positivity rate of 3.6%. Since Aug 1, 1,280 cases have been confirmed.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 14 active cases Tuesday, 12 involving students, and a total of 146 in the past three weeks, 128 involving students and 18 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed a cumulative total of 80 students, 80 staff members and six classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported one active case Tuesday at Brook Avenue Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at South Waco Elementary; two at G.W. Carver Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Healthcare Academy; four at University High School, and three at Waco High School.

Both Waco High and University High School have shifted to remote instruction through the end of the week because of the virus. Officials expect students to return to campus on Nov. 16. Fifth through 12th grade students at Waco’s Rapoport Academy also shifted temporarily to remote instruction Monday. Students will return to campus on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Both of Rapoport’s elementary campuses are continuing normal operations. Earlier Indian Spring Middle School shifted to online instruction in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 until at least Nov. 13. On-campus instruction has also been temporarily suspended at G.W. Carver Middle School until Nov. 30 and at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School until next Wednesday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving a student at Hewitt Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Woodway Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student and three involving employees at Midway Middle School; eight involving students and two involving employees at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 11 total since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one active case at McGregor Primary; eight at McGregor Elementary; one at Isbill Junior High and 12 at McGregor High School. High school students shifted to remote instruction temporarily Monday. “Moving to remote instruction through the end of next week will provide an opportunity for a full reset and allow us to reopen on November 16,” Superintendent James Lenamon announced in a letter to parents. The school will be deep-cleaned this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed two cases involving students and two involving staff at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Lorena Middle School and three involving students at Lorena High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 907 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 188 cases were active and 684 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 2,077 cases and 1,935 recoveries Tuesday.

The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities including Gatesville High School’s football playoff game Friday night against Carthage in Athens, Superintendent Barrett Pollard announced in a video message to parents Tuesday. After recording just 17 cases of the virus, 12 involving students and five involving staff, since classes resumed on Aug, 13, the district now has 31 active cases, 17 of them at the high school, 11 of which involve students. Schools will be open Wednesday, but the annual Veterans Day program has been canceled. All schools will be closed from Thursday through Monday and all staff members will work from home.

Thursday and Friday will be student and staff holidays that will be made up during the spring semester. Monday will be a virtual learning day.

Students return to campus next Tuesday, he said.

Thursday’s Varsity Football game between Copperas Cove High School and Ellison High School originally scheduled to be played on November 12, 2020, has been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19 at Cove High School.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 23 active cases at Copperas Cove High School, six of them involving employees and 17 involving students; one involving a student and one involving an employee at S.C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Williams-Ledger Elementary; one involving an employee at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at the District Training Facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday showed two cases involving inmates and 15 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 166 inmates were on medical restriction and five were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville; two cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 311 inmates were medically restricted and two were medically isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 10 inmates were medically restricted; one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 39 inmates were on restriction and one was isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

State data show 14 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 13 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 708 cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 641 patients have recovered.

State data showed a ninth death in the county.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 31 cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 89 inmates were medically restricted and six were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 700 cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 644 patients have recovered.

RQ Sims Intermediate School in Mexia is shifting to remote instruction after officials learned of additional adult cases of COVID-19 on campus, the Mexia ISD said in a message to parents Monday. No student active student cases were reported on campus. The school will be closed for the rest of the week and on-campus instruction will resume on Nov. 16.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Tuesday reported 1,557 active cases, an increase of 30, and 614 probable cases for a total of 2,271.

Of the total, 193 cases were active Tuesday, seven patients were hospitalized, and 1,938 have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 40, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 34 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County was reporting 441 cases and 386 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 14 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 473 cases Tuesday. Of the total 448 patients have recovered. Five residents have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Tuesday at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 82 inmates were medically restricted.

Hamilton County was reporting 230 cases Tuesday. Of the total 183 patients have recovered. State data showed seven deaths in the county.

Hill County reported a total of 956 cases Tuesday, an increase of 27, and 772 recoveries. Sixteen residents have died. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD reported one case involving a student at Hillsboro Elementary; three cases involving students at Hillsboro Intermediate; six cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High and seven involving students at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 334 cases Tuesday, and 290 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 403 cases Tuesday and 315 recoveries. State data showed 13 deaths.

Milam County reported 581 confirmed cases Tuesday. Twenty six were active and 546 patients have recovered. Four patients were hospitalized. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Mills County reported 101 cases and 73 recoveries Tuesday. State data showed three deaths. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 512 on Tuesday, an increase of 20. Of the total, 67 cases were active, seven patients were hospitalized, and 441 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus.

San Saba County reported 260 cases Tuesday and 105 recoveries. Five residents have died. Four employees had active cases of the virus Tuesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 44 were on medical restriction and four were medically isolated.

(Rosemond Crown contributed to this story)

