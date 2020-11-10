Advertisement

Explosions shut down Texas turkey plant just before Thanksgiving

A Texas company that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season is closed down after explosions destroyed part of the facility.
A Texas company that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season is closed down after explosions destroyed part of the facility.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(AP) -TYLER, Texas (AP) - A company in East Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut down after a fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of the facility.

The Dallas Morning News reported Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. in Tyler will halt production for the rest of 2020 after a mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

Owner Sam Greenberg is the grandson of the founder by the same name.

He says the company will be rebuild and will be back to smoking turkeys in 2021.

