Advertisement

Greece: Floods sweep cars into sea, send people to rooftops

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept...
Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall.(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall.

Authorities say the worst damage occurred east of the island’s capital, Iraklio, in small towns and villages where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.

In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

FastCast
Chilly Night After Today’s Front
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities