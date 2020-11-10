Hewitt: Seventh grader struck running across busy street
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A seventh grade Midway ISD student was taken to a local hospital Tuesday after he tried to run across Hewitt Drive and was clipped by a pickup truck.
The youngster had a cut to his head, police said.
The injury was not life threatening, police said.
The student was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The driver of the pickup stopped and called police.
No charges will be filed, police said.
