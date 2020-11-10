Advertisement

Lady Bears ranked No. 4 in preseason poll

The Lady Bears are still the defending NCAA champions after their win in Tampa in 2019. (File)
The Lady Bears are still the defending NCAA champions after their win in Tampa in 2019. (File)((AP Photo/Chris O'Meara))
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Lady Bears are ranked No. 4 in AP’s preseason poll, marking the 320th straight week the team has been ranked in AP’s Top 25.

The team begins its delayed 2020-21 season Nov. 25 at home against Central Arkansas.

The Lady Bears are still the defending NCAA champions after their win in Tampa in 2019.

The 2019-20 NCAA postseason was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Lady Bears were a projected No. 1 seed to attempt to defend their title.

South Carolina is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history

UConn is ranked second and Oregon third.

Tuesday’s poll marks the eighth time in program history and the fifth-straight season that Baylor notched a top-five preseason ranking from the AP.

Baylor returns honorable mention All-American junior post NaLyssa Smith and reigning National Defensive Player of the Year DiDi Richards to lead the squad.

Richards is day-to-day with a nervous system injury, but she is improving since her collision with fellow senior Moon Ursin on Oct. 24.

The Lady Bears have seven players left over from the national championship team in 2019, including junior center Queen Egbo. Egbo was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team along with Richards and Smith, while DiJonai Carrington and Sarah Andrews were named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, respectively.

The Baylor men’s team ranks No. 2 in the AP’s preseason poll, behind Gonzaga.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities...
Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases
Didi Richards
Baylor WBB’s Richards Placed on Lieberman Award Watch List for Point Guards
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past...
Baylor Men’s Basketball ranked No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard, Sqwirl Williams ruled out for season