Lady Bears ranked No. 4 in preseason poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Lady Bears are ranked No. 4 in AP’s preseason poll, marking the 320th straight week the team has been ranked in AP’s Top 25.

The team begins its delayed 2020-21 season Nov. 25 at home against Central Arkansas.

The Lady Bears are still the defending NCAA champions after their win in Tampa in 2019.

The 2019-20 NCAA postseason was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Lady Bears were a projected No. 1 seed to attempt to defend their title.

South Carolina is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history

UConn is ranked second and Oregon third.

Tuesday’s poll marks the eighth time in program history and the fifth-straight season that Baylor notched a top-five preseason ranking from the AP.

Baylor returns honorable mention All-American junior post NaLyssa Smith and reigning National Defensive Player of the Year DiDi Richards to lead the squad.

Richards is day-to-day with a nervous system injury, but she is improving since her collision with fellow senior Moon Ursin on Oct. 24.

The Lady Bears have seven players left over from the national championship team in 2019, including junior center Queen Egbo. Egbo was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team along with Richards and Smith, while DiJonai Carrington and Sarah Andrews were named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, respectively.

The Baylor men’s team ranks No. 2 in the AP’s preseason poll, behind Gonzaga.

