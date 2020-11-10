‘Let Him Go’ has biggest weekend of any film in 6 weeks
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(AP) - The Kevin Costner and Diane Lane film “Let Him Go” had the highest earning box office weekend of any film in over a month, and it didn’t even have to break $5 million to earn the distinction.
Focus Features said Sunday that the Western thriller made an estimated $4.1 million in ticket sales from 2,454 locations.
Modest returns, and milestones, are part of the new reality of the beleaguered theatrical business in the COVID-era.
Previously, the Liam Neeson thriller “The Honest Thief,” which opened to $3.7 million in mid-October, topped the list.
Focus also had the No. 2 movie of the weekend, “Come Play.”
