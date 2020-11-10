Local small businesses team up for Christmas shopping market

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – After months of cancellations, postponements and closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly30 local small business are coming together for a Christmas shopping market this week.

Waco Social is hosting the Christmas Market at the Phoenix Ballroom starting Thursday with a paid VIP event and culminating with two days of shopping Friday and Saturday.

Courtney McCormick, director of operations for Waco Social, said that after a year of disappointment the group wanted to offer something fun for the community while also giving a boost to small businesses, which she says are thrilled to be a part of the event.

“Vendors are really excited. We were really excited. I think there has been a lot of gratitude we’ve experienced from the vendors,” Courtney said. “It’s been wonderful.”

The vendor list includes everything from clothing boutiques, such as Adorn Boutique Waco, Kalon and Urban Bliss to L’Bri Skincare and even treats like Mile Bottle Cookies, Sugar Doodles and Gigi’s Fancy Fudge.

McCormick says there really is something for everyone and in all price ranges.

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Waco Social says it’s taking all precautions to make sure shoppers and vendors stay safe at all times.

"What we’ve done is we’re making sure we’re only having 50% capacity in the Phoenix at all times and we’ll have door counters making sure we don’t go above 50% capacity,' she said.

“Vendors will be spread out so there is at least six feet or more and we’ll also be requiring that people wear masks when they’re inside the Phoenix.”

Waco Social is selling tickets at $100 each to a Thursday night VIP event, which includes the first shot at shopping, champagne, free gift wrapping, goodie bags and more.

The market will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free.

More information is available online.

