Advertisement

Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber is slated to be the Naval Academy's first African American female brigade commander, the U.S. Naval Academy announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy is taking up that post as brigade commander next semester.

The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois.

She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge