Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

Copyright 2020 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teen found dead in vehicle at site of local town fair; mother faces murder charge
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise but spares pope
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law
McDonald's said it plans to test the McPlant, a meatless burger, in key markets in 2021.
McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
The surge in coronavirus cases reaches all across the country.
US reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases