Rolling with it, Keith Richards is chilling in the garden

FILE - In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick...
FILE - In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from their plane at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba. The Rolling Stones are threatening U.S. President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his reelection campaign rallies despite cease-and-desist directives, according to a statement issued by the band Sunday June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Keith Richards says he understood how hard Mick Jagger’s job was as a frontman when the guitarist took the lead role and performed his first solo tour in 1988.

On Friday, Richards is releasing a limited edition box set of his 1988 concert at the Hollywood Palladium taken during that tour.

The Rolling Stones - Richards, Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - were supposed to be on the road this year but things changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Richards has been chilling out at his home, where he’s gardening, enjoying the time off and speaking to people via a landline instead of a cell phone.

