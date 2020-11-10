Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Texas officer dies in exchange of gunfire

Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios.
Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios.(Houston Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with someone in a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

“Our hearts are broken over the death of HPD Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon,” Acevedo said in a tweet.

“We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students. He says virtual instruction...
Remote learning is particularly challenging for special education students, local district says
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’