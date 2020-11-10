Some guests evacuated during early-morning standoff with fugitive at local hotel

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Some guests were evacuated early Tuesday morning during a standoff between police and a suspected fugitive who was barricaded in a room at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 820 West Milam St. in Mexia.

The standoff started after police found a vehicle registered to the suspect at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the hotel’s parking lot.

Officers determined the suspect had booked a room and tried to make contact with him, police said in a press release, but the man “began moving furniture inside of his hotel room and blocked entry through the door” and refused to come out.

“Nearby hotel rooms were evacuated and additional tactical officers arrived on scene,” police said.

The man, whom police identified as David Arthur Gruber, 67, surrendered at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck.

