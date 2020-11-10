Advertisement

Some guests evacuated during early-morning standoff with fugitive at local hotel

The standoff started after police found a vehicle registered to the suspect at around 2:30 a.m....
The standoff started after police found a vehicle registered to the suspect at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the hotel’s parking lot. (File)(WIBW)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Some guests were evacuated early Tuesday morning during a standoff between police and a suspected fugitive who was barricaded in a room at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 820 West Milam St. in Mexia.

The standoff started after police found a vehicle registered to the suspect at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the hotel’s parking lot.

Officers determined the suspect had booked a room and tried to make contact with him, police said in a press release, but the man “began moving furniture inside of his hotel room and blocked entry through the door” and refused to come out.

“Nearby hotel rooms were evacuated and additional tactical officers arrived on scene,” police said.

The man, whom police identified as David Arthur Gruber, 67, surrendered at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students. He says virtual instruction...
Remote learning is particularly challenging for special education students, local district says
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’