Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving

Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a...
Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving. (File)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving.

Nurse Heroes announced Tuesday that the concert called Nurse Heroes Live will stream on the organization’s YouTube and Facebook pages along with LiveXLive on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. CST.

The concert will provide money for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. Whoopi Goldberg will host the concert with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

Other performers include Josh Groban, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, The Wailers, Carole King, Maluma and Andrea Bocelli.

