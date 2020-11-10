Advertisement

Stocks rally worldwide with hopes for a return to ‘normal’

Markets rallied worldwide Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Brimming hopes that people will again return to office buildings, shopping centers and normal life sent markets rallying worldwide on Monday, following encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, though that doesn’t mean its release is imminent.

The index had been up as much as 3.9% earlier in the day, above its record high.

Drops in Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, which have thrived during the pandemic, dragged the Nasdaq composite lower.

