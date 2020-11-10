Temple ISD board calls to waive STAAR exams

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In a school board meeting Monday night, Temple ISD adopted a formal resolution to ask the TEA Commissioner, Mike Morath, to allow districts to skip STAAR testing this year.

Superintendent Bobby Ott says COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the academic calendar and student performance this year.

“I would think anyone involved with education could come out feeling like this was unfair,” he said.

“The number one reason is to inform the public that under these conditions, we would not be providing accurate data and information because we have a lot of students not receiving a traditional education.”

An education that has seen more than 2,800 students transition from in-person instruction to online.

Ott says though Temple may be one of the first to make the request, they won’t be the last. Several districts in the state have reached out.

“I’d say 30, maybe 40 and that doesn’t include as many as the professional associations have been reaching out to,” he said.

Lawmakers and other non-profit advocacy groups say they’re on board as well.

“We may just get the commissioner the leverage necessary to administer a standardized assessment and accountability system under the conditions that are non-traditional,” he said.

Another part of the resolution asks the commissioner to suspend the A through F accountability rating for districts themselves.

The formal letter will be sent on November 10.

