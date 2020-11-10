Advertisement

Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.(Courtesy Photos)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday announced he will pay up to $1 million to people who report credible voter fraud.

Patrick said whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be paid a minimum of $25,000.

President Trump and many in the Republican Party are alleging voter fraud in the presidential election but have yet to provide any evidence to back up the claims.

On Saturday, Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the election after securing a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said.

Patrick said that in just the past 60 days in Texas, authorities made “three major arrests on voter fraud,” including a Central Texas social worker arrested last week for allegedly registering almost 70 developmentally disabled adults to vote without their signature or consent.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students. He says virtual instruction...
Remote learning is particularly challenging for special education students, local district says
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’