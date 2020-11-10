Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday announced he will pay up to $1 million to people who report credible voter fraud.

Patrick said whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be paid a minimum of $25,000.

President Trump and many in the Republican Party are alleging voter fraud in the presidential election but have yet to provide any evidence to back up the claims.

On Saturday, Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the election after securing a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said.

Patrick said that in just the past 60 days in Texas, authorities made “three major arrests on voter fraud,” including a Central Texas social worker arrested last week for allegedly registering almost 70 developmentally disabled adults to vote without their signature or consent.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.