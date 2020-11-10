Texas woman critically injured in campus shooting fights for life

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KXII) - A 21-year-old from Denison is fighting for her life in the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in a shooting on the Lincoln University campus last Wednesday in Jefferson City, Mo.

Brooklyn Rucker-Brown, a freshman on a full-ride scholarship who’s studying agriculture, was one of four people injured in the shooting.

Last Wednesday her older brother Tristan got a call from one of Brooklyn’s friend that changed everything.

“She called me- I heard the sirens in the background. She said ‘your sister has just been shot at.’ I said, are you joking right now? But I knew it wasn’t a joke- I knew it had to be something serious,” Tristan said.

According to police reports, Brooklyn was hit by a stray bullet by a man who fired multiple shots on campus.

Police later identified that man as 19-year-old De’Angelo S. Hawley, Jr., whom Brooklyn’s family said she didn’t know.

Local news reports said it all stemmed from an incident in a residence hall earlier that morning.

“The gun violence has to stop,” said her mother, Tamra Rucker-Brown.

“I sent my baby to school, to go to school to be somebody. To go to school, to be on the next level in her life. And she’s laying in the bed, on ICU at Columbia Medical- fighting for her life, and it’s not fair.”

Tamra told KXII in Sherman that Brooklyn lost her spleen, gallbladder, and half her pancreas. She has damage to her stomach, her rib cage and half of her intestines. Her daughter can’t even breathe or eat on her own without a ventilator and feeding tube.

“The most hurtful thing. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. All I can do is pray and wonder,” Tamra said.

Doctors tell the family that Brooklyn’s condition is at a standstill but, they won’t give up hope that Brooklyn will wake up.

“I just can’t wait until she wakes up, and says hello Shirley Jean- she calls me Shirley Jean—and say hello to everybody. I’m just waiting on that day to come.” Tamra said.

Tamra said she plans on being there in Missouri every second she can, to be there for when her daughter wakes up, and that includes flying or driving nearly 10 hours, in between working.

A GoFundMe account has been established.

