Advertisement

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits. Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge