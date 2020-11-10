Advertisement

Veterans’ fundraiser to go virtual, with a prince and a Boss

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser is going virtual for the first time and The Boss...
This year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser is going virtual for the first time and The Boss will once again be there.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - This year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser is going virtual for the first time and The Boss will once again be there.

But so will a real prince.

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish and Brad Paisley have all signed up to participate as well as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Jon Stewart will again be host.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger and Ray Romano.

It will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Jody Copp is the father of two Midway ISD special needs students. He says virtual instruction...
Remote learning is particularly challenging for special education students, local district says
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases
Bell County COVID-19 threat level increases