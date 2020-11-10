Waco: Rescued cougar needs a name

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An orphaned cougar from Washington state is on the mend at Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo and is in need of a name.

The orphaned cougar, which came to the zoo from the Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Wash., joins another cougar named Tawakoni.

Zoo officials have narrowed the list of possible names for the new cougar to Takoda, which means friend to all; Tama, which means thunderbolt, and Tayen, which means new moon.

Residents may vote on the names by making donations online and the name that receives the largest amount will be the winner.

Proceeds will be used to offset the cougar’s medical expenses here and at Center Valley Animal Rescue.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 16 on the zoo’s Facebook page.

