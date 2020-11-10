Advertisement

Waco: Rescued cougar needs a name

An orphaned cougar from Washington state is on the mend at Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo and is in...
An orphaned cougar from Washington state is on the mend at Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo and is in need of a name.(Cameron Park Zoo photo)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An orphaned cougar from Washington state is on the mend at Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo and is in need of a name.

The orphaned cougar, which came to the zoo from the Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Wash., joins another cougar named Tawakoni.

Zoo officials have narrowed the list of possible names for the new cougar to Takoda, which means friend to all; Tama, which means thunderbolt, and Tayen, which means new moon.

Residents may vote on the names by making donations online and the name that receives the largest amount will be the winner.

Proceeds will be used to offset the cougar’s medical expenses here and at Center Valley Animal Rescue.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 16 on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teen found dead in vehicle at site of local town fair; mother faces murder charge
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

In a school board meeting Monday night, Temple ISD adopted a formal resolution to ask the TEA...
Temple ISD board calls to waive STAAR exams
In a school board meeting Monday night, Temple ISD adopted a formal resolution to ask the TEA...
Temple ISD board calls to waive STAAR exams
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman (jail photo).
Central Texas county suing outgoing sheriff
Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teen found dead in vehicle at site of local town fair; mother faces murder charge
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother