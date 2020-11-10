Advertisement

Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle...
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is teaming with the General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to test automated package delivery in Arizona.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with the General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit to test driverless delivery in Arizona.

The companies say battery powered Chevrolet Volt vehicles will begin deliveries in Scottsdale early next year. At first they’ll have human backup drivers who will monitor the cars and help to deliver packages to doors. But Ray Wert, spokesman at GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, says they’ll eventually move to fully autonomous deliveries.

Walmart says customers will be able to place an order and it will be delivered contact-free by a Cruise vehicle. The retail giant says it’s one of several autonomous vehicle pilot projects designed to chart a new roadmap for retail sales.

The company says it started an express delivery service in April and now has it in over 2,800 stores that reach more than 65% of U.S. households.

Wert says the testing with Walmart will start small and gradually ramp up to more vehicles. He did not know how many Bolts would be used at the beginning.

Cruise said in October that it would pull the human backup drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco by the end of the year. It wasn’t clear when Cruise will offer rides in driverless vehicles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Fort Hood plans to construct a memorial gate in honor of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, III Corps...
Fort Hood: Memorial gate to be named in honor of slain solider Vanessa Guillen
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge