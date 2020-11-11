2020 Classroom Champions: Holland’s McKenzie Dickey

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McKenzie Dickey is a Holland Lady Hornet.

“I absolutely love Holland. This community is great. You’re never going to be alone here,” said McKenzie.

Mckenzie is very involved at Holland High School. She’s a cheer captain. She just wrapped up volleyball season, and now she’s playing basketball. She enjoys playing both sports.

“They are both equal in my book. I just love both of them,” explained McKenzie.

She’s been a leader in both programs.

“She’s a great young lady. She’ll do everything that’s asked of her. She’ll stay and shoot and do everything she needs to be doing,” explained Holland girls basketball coach Luis Sierra.

She’s ranked highly in her senior class, and has earned college credits already. McKenzie plans to attend Sam Houston next year and work to become a physical therapist.

Her coach and plenty of others in Holland believe in her.

“She’s going to be a very successful young lady. She’s going to be a great citizen in our community,” added Coach Sierra.

Congrats, McKenzie Dickey!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.