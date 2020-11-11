A Few Cool Mornings But Warmer Than Normal Afternoons

Tuesday’s cold front has brought us some cooler temperatures and some noticeably lower dew points (which means lower humidity) but we’re still expecting warmer than normal high temperatures. We’ll be starting out a bit chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s west of Highway 281 to the upper 50s in the Brazos Valley, but temperatures across the board are at least 15° colder than yesterday morning. We’re expecting temperatures to warm up into the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon with abundant sunshine overhead! Overnight lows will fall only into the upper 40s and low 50s but will rebound back close to 80° Thursday afternoon.

There won’t be much of a change to our weather this weekend. Friday’s temperatures will be a touch cooler in the upper 70s but will warm back into the low 80s Saturday. An arriving storm system Saturday will potentially spark a few isolated morning showers but rain chances are only near 20%. With southwesterly winds expected, Saturday’s highs will warm back into the low 80s again. A cold front should swing through the area Sunday and while it could spark a stray shower, rain chances Sunday are only near 10%. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s but should tumble into the upper 60s Monday.

