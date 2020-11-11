Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas man

Roger William Robertson was last seen driving a black 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license...
Roger William Robertson was last seen driving a black 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license BW05271.(DPS photos)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an endangered missing persons alert for a 70-year-old man with an unspecified medical condition.

Roger William Robertson was last seen just before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Walker Drive in Center Point.

He was driving a black 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license BW05271.

Robertson is 5-foot-9, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a flannel sweater, a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 739-6637.

