Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Harmony School of Innovation is shifting to remote instruction on Thursday and Friday after “multiple staff members” tested positive for COVID-19.
Harmony Science Academy temporarily suspended in-person instruction earlier this week after a staff member tested positive.
Students are expected to return to the campuses on Monday.
