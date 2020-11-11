Advertisement

‘Anti-mob' law in Florida would allow citizens to shoot rioters, looters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly proposing “anti-mob” legislation that would expand the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly proposing “anti-mob” legislation that would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law to allow armed citizens to defend themselves against violent rioters and looters, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.(none)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly proposing “anti-mob” legislation that would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law to allow armed citizens to defend themselves against violent rioters and looters, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

The Stand Your Ground law protects those who kill someone if they’re in fear for their lives but this proposed legislation would expand the use of force justifications.

Those who oppose it say expanding the law could will give armed people the legal right to fatally shoot suspected looters, or anyone damaging a business.

This new push is reportedly in response to police brutality protests that happened in Florida and across the nation this year.

Local businesses owners are against this drafted proposal.

The Miami Herald also says the legislation would make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during protests, give immunity to drivers who claim to accidentally hurt or kill protestors blocking traffic and withhold state funds from cities that cut police budgets.

The Miami Herald says the legislation draft has been sent to Florida’s House Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud
The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities...
Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a subway car. Rescuer Ariel...
NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
The swan, who was suffering from lead poisoning, is now regaining her strength and mobility at...
Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
With a bright vest and American flags coming out of his backpack, Gene Curtis is walking 100...
Veterans harshly impacted by COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
In this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President...
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff