Britney Spears asks judge to free her from father’s conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears' attorney says the pop star fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and career for 12 years as Britney Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III requested at the contentious hearing.

But the judge said she would consider future petitions for James Spears' suspension or outright removal, which Ingham plans to file.

The pop star has been on an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019.

