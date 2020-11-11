Advertisement

BU senior headlines AP preseason All-America team

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past...
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna (13) following an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Baylor defeated Kansas 55-67.((AP Photo/Orlin Wagner))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Seniors Luka Garza of Iowa and Baylor’s Jared Butler headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Garza was the lone unanimous choice, receiving all 64 votes from a nationwide media panel.

They were joined by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin.

Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot with 26 votes each.

Baylor ranks No. 2 in AP’s preseason college basketball poll.

The Bears received 24 first-place votes.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 with 28 votes.

