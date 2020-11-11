Central Texas deputy drops in on area boy’s 5th birthday party

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Mills County sheriff’s Deputy Son Drake stopped to say “happy birthday” to Stockton Berg, who was celebrating his fifth birthday.

“Stockton and his buddies were all too happy to rummage through the patrol unit and ask Deputy Drake about 1001 questions,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Stockton wants to be a police officer when he gets older. Before leaving Deputy Drake left a few employment application since we are shorthanded.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.