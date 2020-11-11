Advertisement

Central Texas deputy drops in on area boy’s 5th birthday party

A Mills County deputy stopped to say “happy birthday” to a 5-year-old.
A Mills County deputy stopped to say “happy birthday” to a 5-year-old.(Mills County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Mills County sheriff’s Deputy Son Drake stopped to say “happy birthday” to Stockton Berg, who was celebrating his fifth birthday.

“Stockton and his buddies were all too happy to rummage through the patrol unit and ask Deputy Drake about 1001 questions,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Stockton wants to be a police officer when he gets older. Before leaving Deputy Drake left a few employment application since we are shorthanded.”

