Central Texas game wardens get busy as deer season gets underway

Central Texas game wardens are getting busy as deer season gets underway. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept./file)(KWTX)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas game wardens are getting busy as deer season gets underway.

On a recent evening in Bosque County that game warden received a call from a resident in the county’s Neighborhood Watch program who said he’d just witnessed a neighbor dragging a deer carcass from a large ranch behind the neighborhood.

“The warden contacted the suspect at his residence and saw a whitetail buck hanging,” a news release issued by TPWD said.

“When asked why the hunter killed it, the hunter replied to eat.”

The problem, the warden told the hunter deer season didn’t begin until Nov. 7.

“Citations were issued, the deer was seized and donated to a local family,” the report said.

Then in McCulloch County a landowner who found a tree stand installed on his property called the local warden, who responded and found the stand near a property boundary fence and a ladder placed against the fence on the neighbor’s side of the property line.

“After a brief investigation, the warden learned the identity of the individual responsible for setting up the stand. A few days later, the warden met with the subject to issue a citation for criminal trespass and during the conversation, the violator explained he didn’t think it was a big deal to put his stand on the neighbor’s tree since it was only a few feet on the other side of the fence and it was the best tree around,” the report said.

The explanation didn’t dissuade the warden from issuing the citation.

A Bandera County game warden received a call from a landowner who saw a white pickup hidden in some brush on his property.

“The landowner said the driver side door was open, but no one was around the truck,” a TPWD news release says.

When a warden arrived, he found a man and a woman standing near the pickup who explained they’d been digging for arrowheads without the consent of the landowner.

The pair took the warden to where they’d been digging, and the couple’s tools and cart were still there, so the two were taken into custody and on to the Bandera County Jail for criminal trespass-natural resource code (antiquities code).

