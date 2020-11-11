Church treats local elementary school teachers, staff to dinner—all 88 of them

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local church is making sure teachers and school staff have some extra support and love during the difficult times that come with educating students amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

First Methodist Church, South Campus on Robinson Drive, has long partnered with Waco' Alta Vista Elementary School to help the children by doing such things as reading to them weekly, but now church members are turning their attention to the school’s staff.

Their first effort was by surprising the teachers and staff members with dinner-to-go in what they called “Friday Night Lights.”

“We just wanted them to feel supported by the church,” member Chris Shears said.

“They were all so grateful to not have to cook dinner one night.”

Church members delivered 88 pizzas, 88 two-liter drinks and 88 salad kits, enough for every teacher and staff member.

They put stickers on each drink container, letting the school’s employees know they were praying for them.

They then set it all out in the cafeteria and waited for the last bell to ring.

Principal Lindsey Helton said the teachers were overjoyed by the act of kindness, which also alleviated a lot of evening stress.

“I know our teachers and staff have been working so hard and they’re going to look forward to being able to go home and provide a meal to their families without having to do any work,” Helton said.

“It just gives them time to rest and relax with their families.”

The church hopes this is just the beginning.

“We were so thrilled to feel like we could do something. It’s because of COVID everybody is stressed. They’ve had problems with staffing and we just wanted them to feel supported and not alone.”

“We hope to do a whole lot more.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.