Economic recovery not possible until COVID-19 pandemic addressed, local economist says

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla. Economic recovery is directly dependent on the creation of “an effective strategy” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Central Texas economist says.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local economist says economy cannot fully recover until the COVID-19 pandemic is dealt with, and that requires getting past the recent elections.

“Our economic crisis is the direct result of the health crisis, and we cannot fully revive the lost jobs and output until we have an effective strategy with regard to the pandemic,” Dr. M. Ray Perryman, principal at Waco’s Perryman Group, said.

“In terms of policy, the ability to implement major initiatives will be highly dependent on the outcome of the two Senate races in Georgia,” he said.

Perryman was referring to two U.S. Senate runoff races that won’t be decided until January, the outcomes of which could decide balance between Democrats and Republicans in the body.

“From an economic perspective, it is rare that presidents move the needle much on economic growth,” Perryman said, and added: “Historically, the economy has fared moderately better in Democratic administrations, but the difference is small and not necessarily caused by the president.”

The group’s latest forecast update indicates significant declines in economic activity through 2020, “despite a notable comeback from the dark days of spring, but a return to growth next year,” Perryman said.

In addition to the staggering and tragic human costs, the pandemic continues to curtail business activity worldwide.

Perry man says the economy, which was healthy going into the COVID-19 crisis, is signaling resilience and recovery potential.

“The U.S. job market continues to improve, but the pace of hiring is slowing,” Perryman said.

But, he added, recent output numbers also indicate resilience in the economy.

"Real gross domestic product increased at an annualized ‘advance’ rate of 33.1% in the third quarter of 2020 according to the “advance” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a significant rebound after falling dramatically in the second quarter," Perryman noted.

“Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services.”

Perryman said Texas should recover as many as 350,000 jobs this year and will retrench a little more than the nation, but recover a little faster next year, due in part to the fact that the state’s largest export sector (oil and gas) has been hit particularly hard."

Job losses still are projected to be nearly 549,000, Perryman said.

“As I have said repeatedly since the pandemic began, the economic crisis is driven by a health crisis, the recovery is going to be uneven and a ‘new normal’ won’t fully materialize until effective vaccines and/or treatments are widely available,” Perryman said.

"I anticipate that there will be greater clarity and consistency going forward, which could also be a positive factor.

"I would sum up, however, by again saying that the dichotomy that was created in the election between the virus and the economy was incorrect.

"The economy can only be restored through a concerted health response.

"As a result, there is far more uncertainty than unusual surrounding our projections.

“If the recent surge in cases around the country compels significant interruptions in business activity, the recovery will be slower, but in any case, Texas continues to be well positioned for long-term expansion.”

