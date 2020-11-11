Free animal adoptions for veterans at local animal shelter through November

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans can adopt a dog for free through November at the Temple animal shelter.

The city also said, the local community can help assist the veterans to bring their new companion home.

In recognition of Veterans Day the Temple animal shelter is waving adoption fees for dog or cat adoptions through the end of this month for veterans.

Adoptions are by appointment only at the shelter.

Although the adoption fees are waived, anyone adopting an animal is required to spay or neuter the animal which costs over $50.

The community is encouraged to contact the shelter if they would like donate a spay or neuter voucher for a veteran.

For a list of animals available for adoption, or for more information on the shelter, click here.

