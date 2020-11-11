Global rally slows, but optimism over vaccine remains high

NEW YORK (AP) - A worldwide stock market rally slowed down on Tuesday even as optimism remains high that the global economy may be on track for a return to normal.

It’s the second straight day that rising hopes for a coronavirus vaccine have investors reordering which stocks they see winning and losing.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, pulled down by drops in Big Tech companies like Microsoft, which have managed to thrive amidst the pandemic shutdowns.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell, but small-company stocks and crude oil prices rose in a sign of improving confidence in the broader economy.

