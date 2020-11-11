Great Weather For Veterans This Evening with Another Cold Front Fairly Soon

We’ve got a beautiful Veterans Day evening in store across Central Texas. A nice sunset accompanied by temperatures in the mid 70′s, followed by the upper 50′s to low 60′s to close out the evening. We dip to the 50′s overnight, with morning lows in the low 50′s. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day, with a few more clouds west of I-35. Highs will get to around 80° in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies stay with us heading into the weekend, but we’ll also have a chance for a couple of spotty showers as a cold front will be approaching the area.

The front moves through on Sunday, but the front won’t have much to work with, which is why we’re keeping rain chances to 20%. After the front, we’ll have very comfortable temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40′s. We gradually warm back into the mid 70′s by the end of the week, with everything looking nice and dry for Food For Families.

