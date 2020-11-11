More than 400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 10,000 statewide

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas increased by 414 Wednesday to 28,164 while state health officials reported more than 10,000 additional cases of the virus.

No new deaths were reported in Central Texas or statewide Wednesday, but some health district offices including Bell County’s were closed because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Johns Hopkins University Data Wednesday showed Texas has become the first state in the U.S. with more than 1 million confirmed cases, but the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 985,380 Wednesday, an increase of 11,150 over Tuesday including 10,097 newly confirmed cases.

More than 200 new confirmed cases were reported in McLennan County, nearly 80 involving residents who are 25 or younger.

Baylor University had nearly 130 active cases Wednesday, 115 involving students.

The Midway ISD’s dashboard showed 26 active cases of the virus Wednesday at Midway High School, 22 involving students, but district officials said in a letter to parents there is no plan now to close any campuses.

The statewide surge is fueled in part by a major outbreak in the El Paso area.

El Paso County had almost 30,000 active cases of the virus Wednesday.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients rose by nearly 600 to at least 6,779 Wednesday while hospitalizations in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas increased to more than 140.

More than 9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The statewide Lab Test Report Date clinical positivity rate rose to 12.37% Wednesday from 12.22% Tuesday.

The virus has claimed at least 18,863 lives in Texas.

The Central Texas death toll may now be as high as 433, but according to state data Monday at least 416 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 104 Bell County residents; 14 Bosque County residents; 14 Coryell County residents, one more than the local count of 13; nine Falls County residents; five Freestone County residents; seven Hamilton County residents; 16 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 13 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 154 McLennan County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 165; nine Milam County residents; three Mills County residents; 34 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 40; four Robertson County residents, and five San Saba County residents.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District didn’t update its data dashboard Wednesday because of the Veterans Day Holiday.

The health district is still reporting 6,982 active cases.

Of the total, 630 cases were active Tuesday and 6,352 patients have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate rose slightly to 173.6 per 100,000 residents.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 7,088 cases Wednesday, an increase of 79.

State and local data showed 104 deaths.

Friday’s Temple-Belton varsity football game was canceled Tuesday after the 12-6A District Executive Committee voted to allow each team to reschedule one game in response to the virus in the order the game was originally canceled. Belton first canceled its game against Harker Heights and as a result of the vote that’s the only game Belton can reschedule.

“Though we hoped to play the game this year, we stand behind this decision and applaud the safety efforts of all schools in our playing district,” Belton Superintendent Bobby Ott said Tuesday.

Thursday night’s varsity football game between Copperas Cove and Ellison was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Copperas Cove ISD.

“At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets online may request a refund using the Etix confirmation email sent to them. If you purchased a ticket at the Main Administration building, you may bring your ticket back for a refund,” the KISD said.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed eight active cases of the virus and a total of 153 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of nine involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed a total of 140 cases involving students and 164 involving staff since March 16 and 20 involving students and 15 involving staff in the past seven days. The district Wednesday reported one case involving an employee at Alice Douse Elementary; two cases involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one case involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one case involving a student at Saegert Elementary; one involving an employee at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; one involving a student at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student at Venable Village Elementary; one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one case involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one case involving a student at Manor Middle School; one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; five cases involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; three involving students at Harker Heights High School; two involving employees and one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; four involving students and one involving an employee at Shoemaker High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one in administration and one in auxiliary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases at Pirtrle Elementary; seven cases at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School, and five at Lake Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported an additional 217 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, 82 from ongoing surge testing, raising the county’s total to 11,625.

Of the total, 1,105 cases were active Wednesday and 10,355 patients have recovered.

Seventy eight patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 12 of them on ventilators.

Fifty nine of the 78 are McLennan County residents.

The county’s death toll stands at 165.

State data showed 154 deaths.

The new cases include one resident younger than 1; 19 residents who range in age from 11 to 17; 46 residents who range in age from 18 to 25; 10 residents who range in age from 26 to 29; 40 residents in their 30s; 35 in their 40s; 16 in their 60s; eight in their 70s, and nine who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Waco’s Harmony School of Innovation is shifting to remote instruction on Thursday and Friday after “multiple staff members” tested positive for COVID-19. Harmony Science Academy temporarily suspended in-person instruction earlier this week after a staff member tested positive. Students are expected to return to the campuses on Monday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 127 active cases Wednesday, an increase of almost 30 since Tuesday. Of the total, 115 of the cases involve students, seven involve faculty members, four involve staff members and one involves a contractor. Over the past seven days, 83 cases have been confirmed for a positivity rate of 4.4%. Since Aug 1, 1,311 cases have been confirmed.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 14 active cases Wednesday, 11 involving students, and a total of 149 in the past three weeks, 130 involving students and 19 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed a cumulative total of 81 students, 87 staff members and six classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported two active cases Tuesday at Brook Avenue Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at South Waco Elementary; two at Cesar Chavez Middle School; two at G.W. Carver Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Healthcare Academy; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy; one at Indian Spring Middle School; one at Tennyson Middle School; four at University High School, and six at Waco High School.

Both Waco High and University High School have shifted to remote instruction through the end of the week because of the virus. Officials expect students to return to campus on Nov. 16. Fifth through 12th grade students at Waco’s Rapoport Academy also shifted temporarily to remote instruction Monday. Students will return to campus on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Both of Rapoport’s elementary campuses are continuing normal operations. Earlier Indian Spring Middle School shifted to online instruction in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 until at least Nov. 13. On-campus instruction has also been temporarily suspended at G.W. Carver Middle School until Nov. 30 and at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School until next Wednesday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed one case involving a student at Hewitt Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; two involving students and three involving employees at Midway Middle School; four involving employees and 22 involving students at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

A letter sent Wednesday evening to Midway High School parents said eight students and a staff member have tested positive for the virus.

The district has no immediate plan to close any schools, however.

“While nothing is off the table regarding COVID-19, we are not at this moment planning to close any Midway ISD campuses in response to the number of current positive cases,” Superintendent George Kazanas said in a letter to parents. “A key factor in our current situation is that we are still not seeing spread within our general student population; the newest cases have almost all been in extracurricular programs and socialization of students and groups outside of school,” he said. Rather than close schools, Kazanas said, the district is temporarily cancelling volleyball and JV boys' basketball practices and competition, restricting travel and quarantining students who participate in football, baseball, dance team and the marching band. “In addition, the vast majority of the spread of COVID-19 has been traced to community and personal activities outside of school, whereas safety protocols on campuses for the general student population have been effective,” he said.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases and 11 total since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases at McGregor Primary; eight at McGregor Elementary; one at Isbill Junior High and 12 at McGregor High School. High school students shifted to remote instruction temporarily Monday. “Moving to remote instruction through the end of next week will provide an opportunity for a full reset and allow us to reopen on November 16,” Superintendent James Lenamon announced in a letter to parents. The school will be deep-cleaned this week.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two cases involving students and two involving staff at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; two involving employees at Lorena Middle School, and one involving a student at Lorena High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 907 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 210 cases were active and 684 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 2,111 cases and 1,934 recoveries Wednesday.

Dr. Diedra Wuenschel, Coryell Health Medical Clinic director, has been appointed as Coryell County’s health authority as concerns about the virus rise. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has collaborated with our local health system’s leadership, as well as with the local school system in an effort to protect, educate, identify cases of coronavirus in our area, and ensure we have the plans and resources the community needs as the current COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress,” County Judge Roger Miller said.

The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities including Gatesville High School’s football playoff game Friday night against Carthage in Athens, Superintendent Barrett Pollard announced in a video message to parents Tuesday. After recording just 17 cases of the virus, 12 involving students and five involving staff, since classes resumed on Aug, 13, the district now has 31 active cases, 17 of them at the high school, 11 of which involve students. Schools will be open Wednesday, but the annual Veterans Day program has been canceled. All schools will be closed from Thursday through Monday and all staff members will work from home.

Thursday and Friday will be student and staff holidays that will be made up during the spring semester. Monday will be a virtual learning day.

Students return to campus next Tuesday, he said.

Thursday’s Varsity Football game between Copperas Cove High School and Ellison High School originally scheduled to be played on November 12, 2020, has been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19 at Cove High School.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 23 active cases at Copperas Cove High School, six of them involving employees and 17 involving students; one involving a student and one involving an employee at S.C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Williams-Ledger Elementary; one involving an employee at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at the District Training Facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday still showed two cases involving inmates and 15 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 166 inmates were on medical restriction and five were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville; two cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 311 inmates were medically restricted and two were medically isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 10 inmates were medically restricted; one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 39 inmates were on restriction and one was isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

State data show 14 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 13 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 709 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 644 patients have recovered.

State data showed nine deaths in the county.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday was still reporting 31 cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 89 inmates were medically restricted and six were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 701 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 648 patients have recovered.

RQ Sims Intermediate School in Mexia is shifting to remote instruction after officials learned of additional adult cases of COVID-19 on campus, the Mexia ISD said in a message to parents Monday. No student active student cases were reported on campus. The school will be closed for the rest of the week and on-campus instruction will resume on Nov. 16.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Wednesday reported 1,568 active cases, an increase of 11, and 625 probable cases for a total of 2,193.

Of the total, 180 cases were active, seven patients were hospitalized, and 1,978 have recovered.

Local data showed 40 deaths.

State data showed 34.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County was reporting 469 cases, an increase of 28, and 388 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 14 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 478 cases Wednesday. Of the total 447 patients have recovered. Five residents have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice was still reporting four cases involving employees Wednesday at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 82 inmates were medically restricted.

Hamilton County was reporting 240 cases Wednesday, an increase of 10. Of the total 185 patients have recovered. State data showed seven deaths in the county.

Hill County reported a total of 972 cases Wednesday, an increase of 16, and 783 recoveries. Sixteen residents have died. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD reported two cases involving students at Hillsboro Elementary; three cases involving students at Hillsboro Intermediate; six cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High and 10 involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 334 cases Wednesday, and 291 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 406 cases Wednesday and 324 recoveries. State data showed 13 deaths.

Milam County reported 581 confirmed cases Wednesday. Twenty six were active and 546 patients have recovered. Four patients were hospitalized. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Mills County reported 109 cases and 74 recoveries Wednesday. State data showed three deaths. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 512 on Wednesday, an increase of 20. Of the total, 67 cases were active, seven patients were hospitalized, and 441 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus.

San Saba County reported 261 cases Wednesday and 106 recoveries. Five residents have died. Four employees had active cases of the virus Wednesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 44 were on medical restriction and four were medically isolated.

