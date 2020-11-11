Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

The company said it has contacted those who purchased a second generation video doorbell to ensure they received the updated user manual and followed the device installation instructions, so customers do not need to return their devices.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

