Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)

Etsy users say it has.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud
The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities...
Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a subway car. Rescuer Ariel...
NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
The swan, who was suffering from lead poisoning, is now regaining her strength and mobility at...
Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
With a bright vest and American flags coming out of his backpack, Gene Curtis is walking 100...
Veterans harshly impacted by COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
In this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President...
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff