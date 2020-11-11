Advertisement

SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood

Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A SWAT team responded Wednesday after a dispute between two neighbors led to a standoff and a threat to shoot officers in Killeen.

They were told that a woman was damaging property in a neighbor’s apartment.

“Officers attempted to speak with the female and get her to come outside, but she refused,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

“The female then made threats to shoot the officers on scene and the neighbor,” she said.

The SWAT team was dispatched to the home.

The standoff ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested the woman.

Some nearby residents left because of the incident while others sheltered in place, Miramontez said.

