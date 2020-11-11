SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A SWAT team responded Wednesday after a dispute between two neighbors led to a standoff and a threat to shoot officers in Killeen.

Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.

They were told that a woman was damaging property in a neighbor’s apartment.

“Officers attempted to speak with the female and get her to come outside, but she refused,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

“The female then made threats to shoot the officers on scene and the neighbor,” she said.

The SWAT team was dispatched to the home.

The standoff ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested the woman.

Some nearby residents left because of the incident while others sheltered in place, Miramontez said.

