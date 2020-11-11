Advertisement

University rolls out first licensed whiskey

School officials announced Pistol Pete’s Six-Shooter whiskey on Wednesday.
School officials announced Pistol Pete’s Six-Shooter whiskey on Wednesday.(NMSU photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - First it was craft beer and then fine wine.

Now New Mexico State University is unveiling its own officially licensed whiskey.

That makes it the first college in U.S. to do so.

The college in 2017 boosted the Aggie brand with a golden ale crafted by one of the state’s largest brewing operations.

The development of more branded products comes as universities search for new revenue streams amid shrinking budgets.

Like NMSU’s other ventures, this one involves a partnership with another homegrown business, Dry Point Distillers.

“We’re so excited for this opportunity to work with New Mexico State University,” said Chris Schaefer, owner of Dry Point Distillers and a graduate of NMSU.

“Craft distilling is an emerging industry in our state, and our business is still relatively new on the scene. This collaboration will help put us in front of a lot of new customers.”

