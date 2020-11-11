Border Patrol agents in Texas follow footprints for 12 hours, detain 44 immigrants

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - US Border Patrol agents tracked a group for nearly 12 hours near Laredo and eventually took more than undocumented immigrants into custody.

Agents patrolling a backroad in the early morning noticed footprints that appeared to have been left behind by a large amount of people heading southeast of Hebbronville.

About five hours later, the agents arrested 14 people who crossed into the U.S. illegally while the group was walking along state highway 285.

The agents continued to patrol the area, following footprints along the same highway and eventually encountered 30 more individuals in the country illegally.

The Border Patrol said the immigrants taken into custody were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

“The twelve hours of tracking done by Hebbronville Station agents to make these arrests demonstrate our commitment to the security of our country and the safety of those we protect. The expert tracking skills of our agents are part of our tradition and remain critical skills today," said Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.

