Area businesses offer Veterans Day deals for veterans

(KWTX) - Wednesday is Veterans Day, and plenty of businesses and restaurants around the country are taking time to honor veterans with special deals and discounts.

FOOD AND DRINK

Applebee’s: Offering a free meal from a limited menu to active duty and other veterans on Nov. 11, at participating locations. Proof of service required; dine in only.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Offering a free entree (up to a $14.95 value) and free Dr Pepper beverage on Nov. 11 for current and former military members. Present military ID or other proof of service. Dine in only. Find a location here.

Bubba’s 33: Offering a free lunch or rain check voucher between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Veterans and active service members can choose from list of six entrees. Proof of service required.

Cicis Pizza: Offering a free adult buffet for active duty and retired on Nov. 11. Must present active or retired military ID. Dine in only. Link to coupon here.

Cracker Barrel: Offers a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11, when dining at any Cracker Barrel location, available to active duty and other veterans.

Community Healthcare of Texas: holding a drive-thru hot chocolate bar from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans will also receive a card and pin honoring service. Located at 6700 Sanger Ave in Waco.

Kolache Factory: Offering free breakfast to current and former military, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Includes a free kolache and a cup of coffee. Must present a military ID or DD 214. Find locations here.

Little Caesars: Offering a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo to active duty and other veterans, on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. The combo features four slices of their Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Present proof of service such as ID card, DD-214, or an ID card with veteran designation. More information here.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants in Central Texas will offer a free Breakfast Combo Meal of choice to all Veterans and active duty servicemen and women showing proper military ID on Veterans Day from 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Offering one free breakfast combo and a free Pilot coffee of any size, at participating locations, from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. Eligible are active duty and other veterans. The offer will be available through the Pilot Flying J app and can be redeemed at any participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J travel center.

Red Lobster: Offering a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11, to active duty and other veterans with a valid ID. The offerings include seven appetizer selections ranging from lobster and langostino pizza to mozzarella cheesesticks; and four dessert selections ranging from vanilla bean cheesecake to key lime pie. Find locations and information here.

Starbucks: Offers a free tall (12-oz) cup of coffee to active duty and other veterans, and military spouses on Nov. 11, at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Torchy’s Tacos: Offering a free taco and a non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11 to active duty and other veterans. Veterans can choose from a special menu of five different tacos, such as the Trailer Park Taco and the Fried Avocado Taco. The offer is available for dine-in and pick up orders placed by phone or in person. Military ID or other proof of service is required. For information, and to find one of the 80 locations nationwide near you, click here.

Walk-On’s: Offering a free Classic Burger, Scholarship Burger, or Double Bacon Cheeseburger. Dine in only, must present military ID or be present in uniform. Limited offer while supplies last.

Wendy’s: Offering free small breakfast combo on Nov. 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to active duty and other veterans, with proof of service in the restaurant or drive-thru. Check your local participating Wendy’s, because breakfast hours may vary.

RECREATION

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation areas: Fees are waived for day use on Nov. 11 at the more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide. The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches; it doesn’t apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters, or events. Visitors should contact USACE lake and river projects beforehand to make sure the recreation areas are open. The status of these areas is available here.

RETAIL

Army & Air Force Exchange Service: From Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, those who make in-store purchase at AAFES stores will get coupons for discounts on future purchases. They can be redeemed between Nov. 16 and Nov. 19 for: $20 off a purchase of $100 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $250 or more. AAFES is also offering deals for those using their Military Star card on Nov. 11: 10 cents off every gallon of fuel bought at Exchange Expresses; double rewards points online and in AAFES stores, earning four points for each $1 spent with the card; $10 off AAFES mall concession or kiosk purchases of $25 or more with the card, with coupon (see store for details); 15 percent off food orders bought with the card at participating AAFES restaurants. Also Exchange Expresses and participating restaurants will serve free coffee Nov. 11; and AAFES Redbox video rental locations will offer two movies for the price of one Nov. 6 through Nov. 13, using the promo code “HEROES1”.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Offering a one-time, 25 percent discount off entire purchase, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14. Available to active military and other veterans; sign up online for the discount and the offer will be loaded to their “My Offers” wallet starting on Nov. 11. Can be used online or in store. Some exclusions from the discount. Validation through SheerID. Get more information and sign up here.

Big Lots: New 10 percent discount year-round for active duty and other veterans. Available to all Big Rewards members online and at all Big Lots stores nationwide.

buybuyBaby: Offering a one-time, 25 percent discount off entire purchase, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14. Available to active military and other veterans; Sign up online for the discount and the offer will be loaded to their “My Offers” wallet starting on Nov. 11. Can be used online or in store. Some exclusions from the discount, such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby food. Validation through SheerID. Get more information and sign up here.

Eyemart Express: Offering a 20 percent discount on eyewear, every day. Active duty and family members and other veterans are eligible, with valid military, retiree or dependent ID, or DD-214. To find the 224 stores around the country, click here.

Michaels: Offering an additional 15 percent off entire purchase, including sale items, in store and online. Available to active duty and other veterans and their registered dependents. Those eligible are verified through SheerID, and sync their military status to their Michaels Rewards account so that the discount will be automatically applied to purchases and online, moving forward. Some exclusions apply. Get more information and sign up here.

Samsung: Receive additional deals through its military discount program from Nov. 6 through Nov. 11. That includes an extra 10 percent off smartphones, tablets, wearables, mobile accessories, and PCs, which can be applied to any current Samsung.com promotion for the same products. Receive an additional $50 eCertificate and free phone case when you purchase a smartphone. Receive 10 percent off certain home appliances (or 15 percent if purchasing two or more) such as Cube Air Purifier, AirDresser, certain PowerBot vacuums, top load washers, electric or gas dryers and more. Available to active duty and other veterans and their families who verify their identity during purchase. Deals are available starting Nov. 6 at http://www.samsung.com/militarydiscount. Those eligible can register for these deals through Samsung’s Military Discount Program at that same web page.

Staples: Offering 25 percent discount on in-store purchases for active duty, reservists, retired, disabled veterans and their immediate family members at all U.S. locations from Nov. 8 through Nov. 14. Must present valid military ID. Some exclusions apply.

Target: Active duty and other veterans and their families receive a 10-percent discount on a purchase, in stores or online, from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11. To get the discount, register at www.target.com/circle/military so that your eligibility can be verified. After that verification, a one-time use Target Circle offer will be available. Some exclusions apply. More information is available here.

SERVICES

Great Clips: On Nov. 11, visit a salon and get a free haircuts or a free haircut card that can be redeemed through Dec. 11. Retired and active duty service members are eligible. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at a Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to a service member. Now through Nov. 6, people can nominate an active duty or retired service member to receive free haircuts for a year, plus a $350 gift card. Two people will be randomly selected through this social media campaign, instructions are available here. Great Clips has more than 4,400 salons throughout the U.S. and Canada. In the previous seven years Great Clips has offered this program, it has provided more than 1.6 million haircuts.

Sport Clips: Many locations will offer free haircuts to to active duty and other veterans on Nov. 11, with proof of service. Find a participating location here.

BEFORE YOU GO

• Check the fine print, and call the participating organization to be sure the offer is available at the time you plan on arriving. That’s especially important during these days of COVID, when an establishment may have had to shut down in the last day or two.

• Don’t forget your mask.

• Let the host, cashier, attendant, reservation agent or other relevant employee know up front that you want the discount or deal.

• “Free” isn’t always completely free. A free meal doesn’t always come with a drink, for instance. Be prepared to pay for extras such as taxes, (and to tip). Most restaurants require patrons to dine in if they want the deal.

• Call ahead to local establishments to be sure they are aware of, and are participating in, national chain programs. Confirm availability and what type of ID is required.

• Not all offers apply to veterans of all stripes. Be sure you are eligible and you have the appropriate ID/paperwork.

• Not all discounts apply to the entire party. Be sure you’re clear whether family members or guests are covered in the discount.

• Always check with your local installation’s tickets and tours office before making plans for travel and visiting local attractions. They work with local and national companies to offer discounts on a variety of hotels and attractions, and many of these deals are available only through that installation office.

• It doesn’t hurt to ask a company whether they offer a military discount before you book a reservation or order from your waitress. But don’t act like you expect it.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.