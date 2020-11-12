Advertisement

9 Belton athletes sign National Letters of Intent

By Darby Brown
Nov. 11, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At Belton High School, nine athletes signed with college programs.

Katelyn Chrisman- Texas State Soccer

Abby Cargile - Thomas Jefferson Soccer

Jaynie Ferguson - Henderson State Swimming

Dallas Hankamer - Texas A&M Golf

Madeline Vacula- Centenary College of Lousiana Swimming

Bryce Allen-Bourland - Ranger College Softball

Tristyn Barton - ETBU Softball

Emily Parker - MCC Softball

Bethany Sherwood - Cisco College

