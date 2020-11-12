9 Belton athletes sign National Letters of Intent
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At Belton High School, nine athletes signed with college programs.
Katelyn Chrisman- Texas State Soccer
Abby Cargile - Thomas Jefferson Soccer
Jaynie Ferguson - Henderson State Swimming
Dallas Hankamer - Texas A&M Golf
Madeline Vacula- Centenary College of Lousiana Swimming
Bryce Allen-Bourland - Ranger College Softball
Tristyn Barton - ETBU Softball
Emily Parker - MCC Softball
Bethany Sherwood - Cisco College
