Area police looking for suspect in aggravated sexual assault case

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown area before fleeing on foot.

The department’s Sex Crimes Unit needs information on the aggravated sexual assault that happened on Monday, November 9th around 5a.m.

The victim was walking near an alley in the the 1600 block of E. 7th street when the attacker walked up to her and beat her up before raping her.

The suspect is an Hispanic man who appears to be in between 25 and 35 years old, with a possible beard or surgical mask, and weighing around 170 pounds.

Police said the man was last seen wearing jeans with visible gray boxer shorts, a black t-shirt, dark colored belt and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Austin Police Department Sex Crimes at 512-974-5095.

Additionally, you an also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Lastly tips can be submitted through APD’s mobile app available for free on iPhone and Android.

