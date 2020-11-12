Advertisement

Area police looking for suspect in aggravated sexual assault case

By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown area before fleeing on foot.

The department’s Sex Crimes Unit needs information on the aggravated sexual assault that happened on Monday, November 9th around 5a.m.

The victim was walking near an alley in the the 1600 block of E. 7th street when the attacker walked up to her and beat her up before raping her.

The suspect is an Hispanic man who appears to be in between 25 and 35 years old, with a possible beard or surgical mask, and weighing around 170 pounds.

Police said the man was last seen wearing jeans with visible gray boxer shorts, a black t-shirt, dark colored belt and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Austin Police Department Sex Crimes at 512-974-5095.

Additionally, you an also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Lastly tips can be submitted through APD’s mobile app available for free on iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud
The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities...
Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

With a bright vest and American flags coming out of his backpack, Gene Curtis is walking 100...
Veterans harshly impacted by COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
Impact of COVID-19 on veterans
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says