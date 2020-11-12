Advertisement

Baylor Softball adds local flavor to 2021 roster

By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor softball team added seven student-athletes for the 2021 season, announced by 21st-year head coach Glenn Moore on Wednesday.

Five of them are from the Central Texas area as the entire class hails from the state of Texas.

“Lots of versatility in this class,” Moore said. "I believe this will be one of the most intelligent classes we’ve ever signed and that’s a big statement. This class has some well-developed athletes ready for college ball with even more untapped potential that could develop it into an amazing group.

2021 Baylor Softball

Rylie Bouvier

Catcher, Santa Fe, Texas, Santa Fe High School, Texas Dirt Divas

Emry McDonough

Infield/Utility, Waco, Texas, Bosqueville High School, Texas Glory

Grace Powell

Catcher, Crawford, Texas, Crawford High School, Centex Buzz

Caroline Rowatt

Outfield, Waco, Texas, Midway High School, Centex Buzz

Jenna Rowatt

Infield, Waco, Texas, Midway High School, Centex Buzz

Ashlyn Wachtendorf

Infield/Outfield, Lorena, Texas, Lorena High School, Centex Buzz

Kaci West

Pitcher/Outfield, Liberty, Texas, Liberty High School, Hotshots

