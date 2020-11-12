Baylor Softball adds local flavor to 2021 roster
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor softball team added seven student-athletes for the 2021 season, announced by 21st-year head coach Glenn Moore on Wednesday.
Five of them are from the Central Texas area as the entire class hails from the state of Texas.
“Lots of versatility in this class,” Moore said. "I believe this will be one of the most intelligent classes we’ve ever signed and that’s a big statement. This class has some well-developed athletes ready for college ball with even more untapped potential that could develop it into an amazing group.
2021 Baylor Softball
Rylie Bouvier
Catcher, Santa Fe, Texas, Santa Fe High School, Texas Dirt Divas
Emry McDonough
Infield/Utility, Waco, Texas, Bosqueville High School, Texas Glory
Grace Powell
Catcher, Crawford, Texas, Crawford High School, Centex Buzz
Caroline Rowatt
Outfield, Waco, Texas, Midway High School, Centex Buzz
Jenna Rowatt
Infield, Waco, Texas, Midway High School, Centex Buzz
Ashlyn Wachtendorf
Infield/Outfield, Lorena, Texas, Lorena High School, Centex Buzz
Kaci West
Pitcher/Outfield, Liberty, Texas, Liberty High School, Hotshots
